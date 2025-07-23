Nine Teams Can Win Title Next Season – Arteta

At least nine Premier League teams could be in the race to win the title next season, according to Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta.

For three consecutive seasons now, the Gunners have finished as runners-up in the league. In the first two years, Arteta’s men finished second to Manchester City. But they lost out to Liverpool in Arne Slot’s first season last campaign.

However, Arsenal have signed Martín Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Noni Madueke and Christian Nørgaard this summer.

Arteta could still add Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP. But their rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have also invested significant funds in their squads.

Arteta said: “There are another six, seven, eight clubs in the league that have the right ingredients to win and there is only going to be one winner.

“So we have to focus a lot on the things that we can control, that we can do, to achieve what we want at the end of the season.”