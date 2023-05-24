Nine TCN Towers Collapse In Abeokuta, Environ Thrown Into Darkness

The Nine towers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission line have collapsed.

The development has thrown residents of Abeokuta and environ in Ogun State into darkness.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement late Tuesday night attributed the cause of the collapse to vandalism.

She said, “TCN hereby states that nine towers, from Tower 56 to Tower 65 along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission line have collapsed due to the activities of vandals.

“The towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State were all massively vandalized, leading to their collapse.”

She quoted General Manager, Lagos Region, TCN, Engr. Mojeed Akintola, as having said that the towers collapse, was discovered after a tripping was recorded, and a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the collapsed towers.