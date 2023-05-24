New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nine TCN Towers…

Nine TCN Towers Collapse In Abeokuta, Environ Thrown Into Darkness

The Nine towers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission line have collapsed.

The development has thrown residents of Abeokuta and environ in Ogun State into darkness.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement late Tuesday night attributed the cause of the collapse to vandalism.

She said, “TCN hereby states that nine towers, from Tower 56 to Tower 65 along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132kV transmission line have collapsed due to the activities of vandals.

“The towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State were all massively vandalized, leading to their collapse.”

She quoted General Manager, Lagos Region, TCN, Engr. Mojeed Akintola, as having said that the towers collapse, was discovered after a tripping was recorded, and a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the collapsed towers.

Post Views: 49

Read Previous

Senate Presidency: NDYP Solicits Support For Akpabio
Read Next

APC Lost Osun Guber Election Due To Intractable Internal Crisis – Ex Deputy Gov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023