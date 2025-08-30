Nine Rescued, One Dead In Sokoto Canoe Mishap

Tragedy struck again in Sokoto State’s riverine communities as a canoe carrying eleven passengers capsized on Thursday at Tudun Lona Jaranja River in Shagari Local Government Area.

Nine people were rescued alive, while the body of a 29-year-old man was recovered.

An 80-year-old woman remains missing as search and rescue operations intensify.

The incident, which marks the third boat mishap in Sokoto within two weeks, has heightened concerns over waterway safety and the urgent need for stronger regulatory enforcement.

According to officials, the ill-fated canoe was transporting passengers across the river when it overturned. Rescue efforts, led by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), are ongoing, with the support of community volunteers, to recover the missing victim.

Authorities have urged residents of riverine areas to comply with safety guidelines, including the mandatory use of life jackets and adherence to passenger limits, to prevent further tragedies.

Local leaders and safety experts have also called for increased public sensitization, better enforcement of maritime regulations, and improved access to emergency response resources for rural communities that rely on river transport.