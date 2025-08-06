Nine Political Parties To Contest Edo Bye-Election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that nine political parties will take part in the upcoming bye-election scheduled for August 16 in Edo State.

The election will fill the vacant Edo Central Senatorial and Ovia Federal Constituency seats, following the emergence of Senator Monday Okpebholo and Hon. Dennis Idahosa as governor and deputy governor of the state after the September 2024 governorship poll.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Wednesday, the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Anugbum Onuoha, named the participating parties as Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

According to Prof. Onuoha, while 14 political parties had initially shown interest in contesting the election, only nine followed due process by formally inviting INEC to observe their primaries.

“From our records, the Labour Party and others didn’t invite us for their primaries. Some others invited us, but we got there, and their doors were locked. We could not find anyone,” he said.

He emphasised that INEC is fully prepared to conduct a transparent and seamless election, disclosing that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices have been configured and that non-sensitive election materials have already been deployed.

Prof. Onuoha also raised concerns over the number of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the areas where the election is set to take place. He revealed that out of 719,504 registered voters in the seven local government areas affected by the bye-election, 101,617 PVCs remain uncollected.

He appealed to eligible voters to retrieve their PVCs and participate in the electoral process.

Responding to calls by the PDP for his redeployment, the Resident Electoral Commissioner dismissed the demand and urged the media to collaborate with the commission in its efforts to ensure a credible election.

“Even if you bring your brother to INEC, he can’t compromise elections because of the way the commission is structured,” he stated.