Nine players who can make Eagles stronger after AFCON success

Ifeanyi Mathew (FC Zurich)

Some fans of the Eagles were still disappointed with the team’s midfield during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Although Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka played well, they lacked creativity and guile, which affected the team’s performance in the competition. To address this problem, Nigerians have been hoping for the emergence of a new creative midfielder, and Matthew could be the perfect candidate. The 26-year-old is currently playing in the Swiss league for FC Zurich and has been one of the standout performers of the season. He has played in all 24 matches of the season so far, scoring one goal and providing three assists. In fact, he has contributed to approximately 20% of the goals scored by his team this season. The Eagles are currently facing a shortage of midfielders, with only five chosen for the AFCON out of a 25-man list. Therefore, the addition of a talented midfielder like Matthew could significantly boost the team’s chances in future competitions.

Gabe Osho (Luton FC)

The Eagles showed impressive defensive skills throughout the campaign, conceding only four goals in seven games. However, three of those goals were scored during the semifinal and final matches. William TroostEkong and Semi Ajayi made a great defensive pair at the centre-back position, but it would be beneficial to strengthen the squad by adding a Premier League player to the mix. Osho has played 14 EPL games for Luton FC and has proven to be a key player for his team. As a defender, he offers additional value by scoring two goals and being versatile enough to play as a right-back.

Caleb Okoli (Frosinone)

There is a foreign-born player who could be a valuable addition to the Eagles in the future. Currently on loan from Atalanta, Okoli has become an important part of the Serie A side Frosinone, having played in 23 league matches. During his loan spell at Cremonese from Atalanta, Okoli demonstrated his abilities in the 2021/22 season, helping his team gain promotion to the Italian Serie A. In the coming years, Italy may try to persuade the defender, who was born in Vicenza, to play for the four-time world champions. However, if the Nigeria Football Federation makes an early move in 2024, the promising youngster may commit his international future to the three-time African champions.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

One glaring gap in the Eagles’ roster is the absence of a top-tier attacking midfielder, with the likes of Iwobi and Joe Aribo not delivering on a consistent basis. However, Chukwuemeka, a promising talent born in Austria, could fill this important role. The 20-year-old played a key role in England’s victory at the UEFA European U-19 Championship in 2022, showing his great potential on the international stage. He is eligible to play for Austria, England, and Nigeria, but convincing Chukwuemeka to represent the Super Eagles could be a major achievement, similar to the successful recruitment of Victor Moses, who famously chose Nigeria over England because of the immense talent of the former Aston Villa youngster.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Olise is a talented attacking midfielder who was born in England to a Nigerian father and a FrenchAlgerian mother. He is eligible to represent several nations, including France, Algeria, England, and Nigeria. However, he can be a great asset to the Eagles if he decides to make a quick move. As a left-footed player, Olise can play as a number 10 or on either side of this position as a left- or right-sided attacking midfielder. He is known for his ability to quickly play passes that can outwit defences. He has a good first touch and is aware of what is happening around him. Olise also possesses an impressive range of passing, which he frequently uses to play in behind the opposition defence or switch the angle of attack. These are the qualities needed to instal the creativity needed in the Eagles.

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Dominic Solanke is having a phenomenal season in the English Premier League with Bournemouth, which marks a significant milestone in his career. The experienced striker has represented England at various youth levels and has truly come into his own this season, scoring 13 goals in just 23 matches. Although Solanke has always been loyal to the English national team, recent reports suggest that he is open to playing for the Eagles, should he fail to secure a spot in England’s squad for the upcoming Euros at the end of the season. Considering the way he has supported the Eagles during the AFCON period, the NFF should make a move for him as quickly as possible. Solanke could add another dimension to the already-loaded Eagles attack.

Elijah Adebayo (Luton FC)

Adebayo has had an impressive season so far, scoring 9 goals in 23 league appearances and delivering a standout performance against Brighton. His goal-scoring ability has not only helped Luton Town’s Premier League campaign, but it has also attracted the attention of several clubs that are looking to strengthen their attacking options. The Nigerian football community is closely following Adebayo’s next move, hoping that he chooses to play for the Super Eagles rather than the Three Lions. Nigeria’s recent strong performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished as runners-up, makes the addition of Adebayo even more exciting for Nigerian fans and could further strengthen their attacking force. Adebayo’s mother’s support for the Super Eagles, cheering them on during the AFCON final, adds a personal touch to the story and makes the possibility of Adebayo wearing the Nigerian colours even more special. He has made the job a lot easier for whoever has the responsibility to convince him to switch allegiance to Nigeria, as he recently expressed his desire to make the switch.

Nathan Tella (Leverkusen)

Tella has been a part of the Eagles team before. On November 10, 2023, he was called up by Peseiro to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Although he did not play against Lesotho, he started in the 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda. Coach Peseiro included him in the provisional squad, but he did not make the final list for the AFCON 2023. Given his impressive performance at Leverkusen, it is important to integrate the midfielder properly into the Eagles team.

Fisayo Dele-Basiru (Hatayaspor)

Dele-Basiru, just like Tella, has played only one game for the Eagles. As an attacking midfielder, he brings an important addition to the team. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the Manchester City academy, is the younger brother of former Flying Eagles midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru. Tom was part of Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad that participated in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup hosted by Poland. In 2020, Dele-Basiru moved to Sheffield Wednesday and has since played in over 80 games for the Sky Bet Championship club. This season, the talented midfielder joined Turkish Super Lig club Hatayaspor in July, scoring four goals and providing four assists for the team so far.