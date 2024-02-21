Nine Killed, 53 Abducted In Fresh Zamfara Attack

At least nine persons have been confirmed dead and fifty-three others abducted in the Makera community, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident of the area identified as Ibrahim Badamasi revealed that the bandits invaded the village at about 9 pm and began shooting into the air to chase the locals away.

He stated that the terrorists spent several hours searching from one house to another and kidnapped 53 persons, while nine other persons who tried escaping the abduction were killed.

“As the terrorists entered into our community, they started to shoot sporadically as a result of which, many people escaped to the forest.

“Many who did not run to the forest hid in their houses but the ravaging bandits went from house to house and abducted 53 people according to the headcount we conducted.

“The bandits also wasted nine lives who wanted to run away or who refused to be abducted,” he said.

He further stated that his four children were among those who were kidnapped by the bandits. He also said that the bandits have not called to demand any amount for ransom.

Badamasi called on the State government to act quickly to protect the lives and properties of the people of the area.

He however stated that the community members tried to protect themselves, lamenting that the bandits came to the village in large numbers.

“We were overpowered by the marauding bandits who were in large numbers.

“We tried our best to tackle them but they came in hundreds, we were not able to defeat them,” he added.