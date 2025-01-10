Nine Killed, 21 Injured In Katsina Auto Crash – FRSC

Share

No fewer than nine individuals have been confirmed dead and 21 others injured in a road accident in Dankama, Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, confirmed the tragic incident through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Shamsudeen Babajo, on Thursday in Katsina.

Speaking on the development, the FRSC spokesperson said the incident occurred when a trailer carrying cows and humans on top, separated from the main body and fell on a pavement, adding that the trailer driver was preventing crushing a woman who fell from the top of a Golf car overloaded with beans.

According to him, the trailer driver, while trying to avoid crushing the woman, lost control of the vehicle and caused the trailer to separate from the main body.

The Sector Commander revealed that nine people lost their lives, while 21 others got varying degrees of injury.

Ma’aji further stated that the injured passengers were rushed to the Primary Healthcare Center, Kaita, for medical attention.

He stated that some victims were referred to Katsina General Hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, due to the nature of their injuries.

Therefore, the Sector Commander warned drivers to refrain from carrying animals with passengers because of the danger associated with this ugly practice.

He also urged passengers to always speak up against overloading and dangerous driving as part of measures to reduce road accidents on the highways.

