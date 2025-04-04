Nine Injured As Loaded Ferry Boat Catches Fire In Lagos

Share

Nine passengers including some rescuers, yesterday, sustained injuries when a Lagos Ferry (LagFerry) boat caught fire at the Ipakodo Jetty in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the fully loaded boat, was preparing to depart for Victoria Island, when it went up in Emmanuel Masha, PORT HARCOURT A n advocacy group in Rivers State, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has called for an investigation into the killing of one Mr Ifeanyi Ani, by a customer who came to the eatery he worked as a guard.

The deceased, a father of three who hails from Enugu State worked as a security guard at an eatery in Rumukwurushi, in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He was allegedly beaten to death by a customer following an altercation arising from argument outside flames following a loud explosion inside.

The sudden blast triggered panic, with passengers scampering for safety, and even jumping into the water. The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the LagFerry boat, “Igbega Eko,” had 19 passengers onboard at the time of the incident.

The agency while confirming the incident, said that all nine injured individuals, including passengers, LASWA personnel, and LagFerry staff, were receiving medical treatment and showing significant improvement.

LASWA further stated that six of the victims are taking treatment at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, where medical personnel were closely monitoring their recovery.

The agency in a post on its official X account said: “Three others are receiving stable treatment at a private hospital, and no lifethreatening conditions have been reported.

“LASWA is fully committed to collaborating with medical teams to ensure all affected individuals recover completely. We stand ready to support them and their families during this time.

“The investigation into the cause of the incident is actively underway, and comprehensive safety reviews are being conducted to prevent any similar occurrences.

“We commend the swift response of emergency services and acknowledge the public’s cooperation during this event.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

