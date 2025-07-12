Nine First Class Law Graduates Receive N500,000 Each From Saraki

In a move to encourage academic excellence and support young legal professionals from Kwara State, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has awarded ₦500,000 each to nine First Class law graduates from the state.

The cash award, facilitated through the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, was presented during a dinner organized in Abuja on Friday evening to celebrate newly admitted law students heading to the Nigerian Law School.

According to Abdulgabiyu Abdulqadir, Press Officer on Local Matters to Dr. Saraki, the dinner brought together brilliant legal minds, distinguished guests, and stakeholders to honour the achievements of Kwara’s rising legal stars, many of whom overcame significant challenges to reach this milestone.

In his address, Dr. Saraki struck an emotional and reassuring tone, telling the new lawyers: “You are not alone as you begin this next chapter; you have a father in Abuja. We are proud of you, your journey has only just begun, and the world is waiting for your impact.”

Reflecting on the Foundation’s legacy of support for legal education, Saraki said: “For years, through the ABS Foundation, we’ve covered tuition fees, provided essential materials, and stood by students.”

The Executive Director of the ABS Foundation, Dr. Audu Idowu Musa, reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to support vulnerable populations through initiatives in health, education, youth empowerment, sports, and leadership mentorship.

“This gathering is not just a celebration of academic success, but a reaffirmation of our belief in your future and the role you will play in building a more just society,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly admitted lawyers, Abdulazeez Abdulsalam, Chairman of the Kwara Law School Students Association, expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Saraki and the Foundation for their consistent support.

“Today, we stand not just as students but as Barristers and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” he said. “During our journey, the Foundation came through for us time and again from sponsoring wigs and gowns for 50 students to clearing call-to-bar screening fees for 35 of our members.”

He added, “It is an honour to dine with a father, mentor, and icon like Dr. Saraki. This dinner means more than words can capture.”

Also present at the event was Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade, who offered the young lawyers words of wisdom, urging them to uphold discipline, diligence, and integrity in their careers.