Nine Feared Dead In Benue Road Accident

At least nine persons have reportedly lost their lives in a road accident that occurred on Saturday at Ahumbe Mbabur in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area told Saturday Telegraph that the crash involved a Toyota Carina II and a Chinese-made tipper truck.

The driver of the Carina, identified as Mr Depuun Atu, was said to be conveying eight passengers at the time of the incident.

Witnesses said the two vehicles collided in what has been described as a severe impact.

“All the nine occupants of the Carina were reported to have died instantly”, the source confirmed.

The cause of the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, while authorities are expected to commence investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency responders were reportedly at the scene, and further details are awaited as officials provide clarification on the tragic development.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) as at press time were unsuccessful.