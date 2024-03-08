Nine Docked For Kidnapping, Killing Of Six Girls In Ogun

A magistrate court sitting in Ota, Ogun State on Friday docked nine persons for allegedly kidnapping and killing six girls for money rituals.

New Telegraph reports that the defendants were charged with kidnapping, murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

The defendants are Moses Aruwaji (45), Adebayo Azeez (32), Mariam Aruwaji (42), Akinwunmi (20), and Sheriff Agbani (23), Samuel Monday (42), Osojieahon Aijonohouria (24), Peter Oluwalolese (48), and Jamiu Yufuf (48).

The defendants however pleaded not guilty

Earlier, the Prosecutor, CSP Adaramola Felix, informed the court that the defendants and those who remain at large committed the acts between September 28 and January 11.

Felix claimed that the defendants conspired to abduct and kill the victims – Sulaimon Adijat, Lucy Blessing, Lawal Adunni, Olarewaju Abosede, Ezeh Chom, and one Pretty – for ritual purposes.

He claimed they also stole Adijat’s cellphone, which was worth N70,000.

The prosecution stated that the charges violated Sections 23(2), 24(2), 319(2), and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Mr D. O. Ilo, the Chief Magistrate, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ibara Correctional Centre for advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 8 for another mention.