No fewer than nine individuals lost their lives in a tragic road accident on the Eldoret-Kitale Highway near Soy Market in Kenya. on Friday, January 3.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred around 7:00 am and involved a collision between a Great Rift Shuttle matatu and a lorry, leaving the matatu’s front section severely damaged.

According to Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi, the crash happened when the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding head-on with the matatu travelling towards Eldoret.

Some passengers in the matatu were trapped in the wreckage, while three others managed to escape with injuries.

“The matatu had 12 passengers, and only three children survived,” Mwanthi confirmed. He added that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the tragedy, which stands as the deadliest road incident in the region since the start of 2025.

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision took place on a narrow section of the road, just a short distance from Soy Market.

The matatu was travelling towards Eldoret, while the lorry was heading in the opposite direction towards Kitale.

Footage of the aftermath showed several vehicles, including another matatu and a private car, severely damaged by the crash.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 4,282 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, of these, pedestrians were the most affected, followed by motorcyclists and passengers.

The authorities have urged drivers to be cautious and avoid speeding to prevent further tragedies on the roads.

