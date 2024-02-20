Nine Dead, 7 Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Road Accident

No fewer than nine people have died while seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Tuesday.

The accident which occured at Kere Bridge in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State involved a Mazda bus with registration number, SMK 808 YD and an unmarked Truck.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed and route violation resulting in a head-on collision between the truck and the bus.

She explained that a total of 17 persons were involved which comprised seven men, nine women and one female child.

“A total of seven persons were injured which comprises five women, one man and one female child.

“Unfortunately nine persons were recorded dead from the crash which comprises five men and four women,” she said

The FRSC spokesperson stated that the injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ijaye while the deceased were deposited at the same hospital in Abeokuta.

She noted that the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, cautioned motorists on route violation and excessive speed, pointing out the dangers associated with the two critical offences.

He further advised motorists to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations.