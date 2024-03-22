Nine Arrested As Police Raid Kidnappers’ Den In Lagos

Mobile policemen from MOPOL 20 in the Ikeja area of Lagos State have arrested nine members of a kidnapping gang after a shootout that lasted for hours.

The operation which was jointly embarked on by the mobile men and policemen from Maroko Police Station was reportedly carried out around one of the suspects’ hideouts in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

The police said the suspects were members of a notorious gang of kidnappers operating in the Lekki-Ajah axis.

Their arrest followed a series of complaints from members of the public to the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, over an upsurge in kidnapping along the Lekki-Ajah axis.

It was learnt that during the raid, three Point of Sale (POS) machines allegedly used for the collection of random money and 10 mobile phones were recovered

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the arrest followed the resolution of the police to reduce crime to a manageable level.

Adejobi said over the past weeks, the operations had recorded several achievements.

“In a more recent happening, on March 17, 2024, at about 10:30 pm, the Commander PMF 20, Ikeja, Lagos led a joint team of mobile men and officers from Maroko Division to a suspected den of kidnappers where they arrested nine kidnappers.

“Three of their victims were also rescued while 10 mobile phones and two PoS machines were recovered from the suspects.

“In a similar occurrence in the same Lagos State, on March 16, 2024, police operatives of the Badagry Divisional Headquarters, Lagos State arrested one Abass Taiwo Hassan, suspected of being the leader of a cult gang involved in the shooting of one Adeniyi Adebanjo, on February 26, 2024 and upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted to being the leader of a 6-man cult gang,” he said.