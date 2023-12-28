Nine Arrested As Kano Police Burst Gangdom Of Child Trafficking

A child trafficking organization that specialized in kidnapping children from the Northern Region and selling them to the Southern States for at least N300,000 has been captured by the Kano State Police Command.

According to the State Command, the police have made significant progress in stopping the outright kidnapping and trafficking of children in and around Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Maiduguri, and other locations.

However, nine suspects, the majority of whom are women, were apprehended with the stolen children.

Muhammad Usaini Gumel, the Commissioner of Police, informed Newsmen on Thursday that human trafficking, which includes the buying and selling of children, has become a concern in Kano and other areas. For this reason, the Police have increased their intelligence gathering, which has led to the identification of one of the main networks.

According to him, the police located the kidnapping gang that was active in the Bauchi, Gombe Delta, and other areas. Nine individuals were apprehended together with seven kidnapped children who had been taken a few months prior.

He said, “We first tracked down a boy at Mariri Motor pack with some non-indigent persons who didn’t understand his language, and after arresting them, we traced all other seven persons in connection with the kidnapping of seven other children”.

A boy, Muhammad Illiya’s name was changed to Chidiebere and was sold at N450,000 while Muhammad Bulyaminu was recovered from Sabon Gari Kano and was sold at N450,000, and Chiameka was abducted at birth and was sold at N350,000, but her parents are yet to be identified.

According to the Police Commissioner, a third Muhammad Illiya, who was stolen at the age of three, was saved from Nnewi, Anambra State. He was sold for N500,000 and is now 5 years old and unable to speak his mother tongue.

Chika Ezugu, 53, Joy, 43, Clemente Ali, 35, and Emeka Ekedugwu, 55, as well as Beirut Yarima, 45, from Bauchi, Ndama Obi from Nnewi, and Ebere Emmubu, are among those detained in relation to child trafficking.

Muhammad Usaini Gumel explained that when the Police placed an announcement for the parents of the boy they came all away from Bauchi and identified their son.

“The Police have imposed security measures to tackle the new Wave of security challenges in Kano and environ and we have neutralized many kidnap networks. Nine gang members were arrested in possession of many kidnapped persons who have been reunited with their families”