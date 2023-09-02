Ninalowo’s Wife Reacts To Husband Public Marriage Dissolution

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo’s wife, Bunmi, has reacted after her husband publicly announced their sudden separation on Instagram.

Reacting to her husband’s public announcement, Bunmi quickly deactivated her Instagram account in the wake of their separation announcement, to avoid getting disturbed by concerned netizens.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ninalowo revealed via his Instagram page that their marriage had come to an end, without disclosing the reason behind the split.

The actor expressed sadness over the marriage’s collapse but requested privacy and prayers as they navigate their separate lives while co-parenting their children, Aliyah and Morakinyo.

He wrote; “Finally I accept the reality of the End to a Road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future!

“A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all.”

Following the public reaction to Bolanle Ninalowo’s statement, a quick peep at Bunmi Ninalowo reveals that she had deactivated her Instagram account.

The deactivation of Bunmi Ninalowo’s Instagram account surprised many who had admired the couple and rejoiced in their previous reconciliation following years of separation.

Bolanle and Bunmi Ninalowo got married in a court ceremony in the United States in 2007. The reasons behind their separation remain undisclosed.