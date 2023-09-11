Ninalowo’s Estranged Wife, Bunmi Celebrates 42nd Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo’s estranged wife, Bunmi Ninalowo marks her 42nd birthday with stunning photos.

It would be recalled that the celebrity couple’s marriage hit the rock in August with Ninalowo taking to his Instagram page to announce the end of their marriage which resulted in Bunmi Ninalowo deleting her Instagram account and starting a new account.

In her new Instagram page @geraldine_0981 having 26k followers, the mother of two took to her Instagram page to roll out ageless photos of herself, celebrating her 42nd birthday, September 11th.

Sharing a photo of herself, she captioned it with statements that read, “On this day a Queen was born. Happy 42nd birthday to me.”

In another post where she showed off her steppings beautifully while rocking a pink two-piece outfit, she added, “Thank God for another year .”

