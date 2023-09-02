Ninalowo Speaks On Marriage Crash With Wife, Bunmi

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up on the reason behind his divorce from his wife, Bunmi Ninalowo.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that on Friday, September 1, 2023, the movie star took to his social media page in a long post to announce the dissolution of his marriage with his wife, Bunmi.

The news of his marriage crash caused a buzz on social media, as many were shocked to hear the sad report, noting they had a perfect marriage and display of affection to the public.

Ninalowo in a post on his verified Instagram page revealed he had accepted the “reality of the end of a road.”

He also explained that the decision to part ways with his wife was inevitable, as it was necessary for the sake of a “peaceful and loveable future.”

Speaking further, his decision also came with the thought of their children, his mental health, and other reasons as factors contributing to the painful decision.

The actor’s post expressed his sadness over the situation but also acknowledged the need for growth and a brighter future.

However, an old interview of Chude Jideonwo’s visual podcast has also surfaced online where the actor opened up about how he messed up his marriage.

He stated that his wife eventually started to perceive him as an outsider in their home.

He said, “The years when I was feeling too young and cheating all day, breaking her heart and everything to the years when I wasn’t there and pursuing my dreams.

“But I forgot this was a human being that was taking records and taking experiences of her life as well. So, I became somebody that she didn’t recognise anymore.

“At some point, I couldn’t call her to pick up my call. The woman I had control over, I had no more control because she outgrew me.”

With the old interview of Chude Jideonwo’s podcast that surfaced online, many have weighed it as the reason for their separation for the second time, even though the actor didn’t state reasons for their cause of separation.