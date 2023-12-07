Ninalowo Speaks On Being Responsible For His Failed Marriage

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed how he is responsible for his failed marriage with his estranged wife, Bunmi.

New Telegraph recalls that the actor on September 1, 2023, announced the nullification of his marriage with his wife and that they are both going their separate ways, citing an “irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.

But, speaking in a recent interview with TVC, Ninalowo admitted being “mostly responsible” for the breakup between him and his wife.

When asked during his interview, if he was mostly responsible for breakup between him and his wife?”

Ninalowo replied, “Was I mostly responsible? Oh yes, I am.

“I take responsibility for everything that happens to me. What somebody else does is none of your problem. It is me.”

However, recently there have been rumours of Ninalowo engaging in a romantic relationship with his colleague, Damilola Adegbite, who is also a divorcee, after they were spotted stepping out together barely three months after his divorce.