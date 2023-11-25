Ninalowo Sparks Dating Rumours With Damilola Adegbite

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has sparked dating rumours with his colleague, Damilola Adegbite after ending his marriage with his estranged wife, Wunmi Ninalowo.

In a post shared via his verified Instagram page on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the actor and Damilola Adegbite were spotted having a fun time together, which has stirred reactions.

In the viral video, the duo were seen at the gym, during a workout session as they chatted and laughed together in their discussions, creating an atmosphere of joy and harmony.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the video, Bolanle captioned it, “#LovePeaceAndLightOnly Maka @adedamee .”

The video has since generated a wave of reactions on social media stirring speculations of the duo dating even while the actor was married.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

It would be recalled that Damilola Adegbite was previously married to fellow actor Chris Attoh, of which their union was blessed with a son named Brian, but later divorced in September 2017.

Ninolowo, on the other hand, also got divorced from his wife, Wunmi after 18 years of marriage and two children.

Reactions trailing Bolanle Ninalow and his new love, Damilola Adegbite

jennifer__amaka_dike said: “They have been together before the marriage crashed, you can’t tell me otherwise.”

cynthia__official noted: “So na this thing separate you and your wife.”

bimpe67 penned: “May God give you the peace of mind that you are looking for. You deserve to be happy because life is too short and we all only have one chance.”

oh_damilola added: “This person sev wan resemble the former woman anyways Happines lo matter .”

_yhemeceebanks opined: “This men can even wait…they always want to give pressure back to pepper their ex immediately they are gone….pls heal .”

iamolafimihan stated: “My King, My Mentor, I love everything about U, It’s Your time to shine KingNiNo… She’s beautiful go For her Boss❤️.”

alicialsunny said: “Love & Light. The New girl was never NEW.”

adamazi_singles_connect wrote: “Na this side chick spoil their marriage.”

Watch the video below: