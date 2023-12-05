Ninalowo Reportedly In Romantic Relationship With Damilola Adegbite

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo and his colleague, Damilola Adegbite, are reportedly in a romantic relationship.

New Telegraph recalls that on September 1, 2023, the movie star announced the dissolution of his 16-year marriage with his wife, Bunmi, citing an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.

However, in a recent development, Ninalowo got netizens talking after sharing a loved-up video of himself and Damilola working out at the gym.

The actor further fuelled the dating speculations after reposting one of Damilola’s Instagram posts with the caption, “Love peace and light only. Maka”

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple told LIB that Ninalowo and Damilola had been romantically involved for a while but chose to keep their relationship private until now.

It would be recalled that Damilola was also married to actor Chris Attoh, in which their Union was blessed with a son, but ended in a divorce.