Ninalowo Reacts As Impostor Defrauds Woman Of N33m

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has taken to his social media page to react after an alleged fraudster posing as him scammed a woman, identified as Victoria Ayano, of a staggering N33 million.

According to a petition filed by Ayano at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office, the suspect, Bolanle Azeez, pretended to be the actor and fraudulently obtained a huge sum from her.

Ninalowo, upon sharing the petition, took to his Instagram page to express disbelief over the incident.

He questioned in shock: “Which kine juju be this naa?”

The actor further stated that he had never been paid such an amount in his career.

“This one loud ooo. N33,000,000 for wetin? Even Nollywood wey blow me never pay me N33 million per film,” he wrote.

This incident adds to the recurring issue of impersonation that the actor has faced over the years.

In 2023, a man was sentenced to prison for impersonating him, and in March 2025, Ninalowo raised concerns over the multiple fake accounts created in his name on TikTok and other platforms to deceive unsuspecting fans.

The actor urged his supporters to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.