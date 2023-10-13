Ninalowo Pens Heartfelt Note Weeks After Marriage Crash

Weeks after officially announcing his 15-year-old marriage dissolution with his wife, Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has taken to his social media page to pen down a heartfelt note.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor shared a photo of himself, accompanied by a caption which expressed his belief that God has been with him throughout his journey, acknowledging that God saw and heard his cries.

He wrote; “God saw, God sees, God heard, God hears, God knew, God knows, God did If God was there only when we became victorious, then we would have never won!”

This heartfelt revelation showcased Ninalowo’s vulnerability and his reliance on his faith during this difficult period.

However, his fans have applauded the actor and praised his strength and resilience in the time of his crashed marriage.

@Makah_velliii commented: “Full Option. Egbon me I dey come to pack some of the old styles. Thank God we using the same size. Handsome

@Blessedmarie93 reacted: “Trials and Tribulations will come in our lives, but as these storms come we know that it won’t rain long because God delivers us and God keeps us. Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Thank you Jesus!”

@Fazadsweet reacted: “Yes he has always been there in the good and bad times.”

@Lanrejohnson6 reacted: Make una show us the love we need help ooo God know to go shame us ooo.”

@bukysmart commented: “ALWAYS ON GOD… FOREVER NA GOD..MY GEE ..UR LIGHT NO GO FADE @iamnino_b .. ON POINT.”