Ninalowo Opens Up On Infidelity, Domestic Violence

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has opened up on the circumstances surrounding his recent divorce from his estranged wife, Bunmi Ninalowo

It would be recalled that Ninalowo had last month, September announced the end to her marriage via a long post on his official Instagram page.

Following the divorce announcement, netizens linked the marriage crash to either be infidelity or domestic violence on the part of the actor due to his physique.

However, in a new development, the movie star in a recent interview on TVC’s Your View cleared the air on the situation and accusations of infidelity or domestic violence over his divorce.

This comes after he had clarified to the public that his estranged wife was never a mistake, but a blessing.

He said that his ex-wife was a part of his journey as one cannot have a destination without a journey.

Speaking on “Your View,” the actor said he had never physically abused his wife, Bunmi and that he had never cheated on her.

He mentioned how his wife was not famous until he began praising her on social media, at which point she shot to fame.

Ninalowo added that as a lover, he would treat a new woman the same way he treated his former one if he met her tomorrow and fell in love.

He said; “You can’t wear a mask for 6 months, not to talk of 5 or 6 years. If you have a woman, any kind of woman in today’s world, where people must be heard. A woman as beautiful as you saw me celebrating.”

“First of all, none of you guys knew that woman until I brought her out to celebrate her. Everything you celebrate today is of me celebrating a woman.”

“She is not a Star, she became a star through me through my love. So get that fact very clear, when I meet another woman tomorrow and I fall in love with her, I’ll do exactly the same thing. I am a lover.”