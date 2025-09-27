Ninalowo: I’m Proud Of My Divorce

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has openly declared that he is proud of his divorce, shutting down rumours that he regrets the decision.

The actor, who announced his separation from his wife, Buunmi Ninalowo, in September 2023, described his split as something he is “Proudly bold of.”

Ninalowo and Bunmi first separated in 2019 following allegations of infidelity, but later reconciled in 2021 before parting ways again two years ago.

Recently, a popular influencer and blogger, Yeye_kudi_courtroom, circulated a post on Instagram, claiming that Ninalowo had written an apology admitting to infidelity and neglect in his marriage.

However, the actor swiftly debunked the claims in the comment section, calling the post “Nonsense” and launching a scathing attack on the blogger.

“You must be a mad human to post this nonsense! Very unintelligent and uneducated woman. Get the fuck off my case and focus on your cartoon existence.

“I have been separated and divorced since September 2023 & proudly bold of it,” Ninalowo wrote.

The couple, who got married in 2007, share two children together, Aaliyah and Morakinyo.

Ninalowo’s bold stance has stirred reactions online, with many praising him for owning his decision while others criticised his choice of words.