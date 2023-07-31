New Telegraph

July 31, 2023
Nina Gushes Over Her New Body Weeks After BBL Surgery

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nina Ivy has gotten fans gushing as she shares photos of her newly acquired body three weeks after undergoing another Brazilian Butt Lift(BBL) surgery.

It would be recalled that a few days after undergoing the surgery, the reality TV star took to her social media to lament the struggle with her new backside as it does not fit into her old trousers anymore.

However, the reality star took to her Instagram page to share photos of her post-BBL surgery for the first time after undergoing another BBL surgery.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a photo of herself, she followed it with a caption that remind her followers of how beautiful and stunning the result of her BBL surgery is, just after three weeks.

She wrote, “Every time you forget, imma remind you …. 3 weeks post-op,”

 

