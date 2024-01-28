NIN-SIM Linkages: How Use of Technology Can Tame Insecurity –Security Experts

Regardless of age, race or class, death is the ultimate leveller

However, despite the certainty of death, chilling stories of how Nigerians are either kidnapped or sentenced to early graves by the lethal weapons of the merchants of death for refusing to pay ransom are causing a number of Nigerians to lose sleep, depositing sorrow and tears in homes and agony in their bones. Oladosu Ariyo, father of the slain 13-year-old, Folashade Ariyo, who was killed by kidnappers, is vociferous about his agony and frustration. According to Ariyo, the kidnappers killed his 13-year-old daughter despite raising N7 million of the earlier demanded N60 million, which the kidnappers refused to collect, stating that the kidnappers were threatening to kill his wife and his three remaining children, who were still in their custody at the time of filing this report. Only last week, at Dogon-Fili near Katari, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, bandits attacked travelers on the Abuja–Kaduna highway and abducted over 30 people, Sunday Telegraph gathered. Since May 29, 2023, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed power, over 200 violent attacks in the Federal Capital Territory have led to the death of at least, 87 residents and 176 have been kidnapped within the period, according to data from Beacon Consulting.

Meanwhile, there are fresh concerns over what is deemed the worrying spate of in- security in some quarters, particularly in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, over a flurry of violent attacks by bandits and kidnappers. Experts have, however , advocated the use of technology in fighting Nigeria’s nagging security challenges. According to Nigeria’s former Minister of Commu- nications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, digital technology is a viable option to tackle the multi-faceted problems of insecurity besetting the country. In what appears to corroborate Pantami’s call for deployment of technology in the fight against insecurity, former Presi- dent Muhammadu Buhari had said the National Identity Number would cover one of the weaknesses in Nigeria’s secu- rity structure as it would ensure the easy identification of Nigerians. Also, a former President of the Nigeria Internet Registration Authority, Sunday Afolayan, had reasoned that it would be difficult to trace a call from an unregistered SIM, noting that if all SIM cards were registered and linked to NIN, it would be easier to trace the calls.

Afolayan added that one of the reasons the government wanted Nigerians to have their NIN syn- chronised with their SIM was because it could help improve the security situation in the country. Recall that the Nigerian government had in December 2020 directed citizens to have their National Identification Numbers, NIN, to prevent their Subscriber Identification Modules, SIM, from being blocked. The Federal Government said that the action was important to curb security challenges linked with volatile communication services. Meanwhile, in response to the order by the Federal Government to Nigerians in 2020, large crowds, amid COVID-19 restrictions, thronged the offices of the National Identity Management Commission in an attempt to meet the deadline set by the Federal Government to avoid SIM deactivation. From 2020 till date, several ultimatums have been given to Nigerians to link their NIN with their SIM. This month, a number of Nigerians are left with lamentation songs after their SIMs were blocked by tel- cos over NIN-SIM synchronisation failure.

Despite the commencement of the NIN- SIM linkage policy in 2020, in 2021, an analysis of data collected by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) showed that at least 10,398 persons were killed across the country between January 1 and December 31. Also, 5,287 people were reported abducted within the same period. In the last quarter of 2022, no fewer than 2,200 persons were killed by armed herdsmen, abductors, Boko Haram and other criminals across Nigeria between October and December, 2022, according to a report by a research firm, SB Morgen

Questions about usefulness of NIN-SIM linkage

Although, the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) had reiterated its commitment to the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM link- age to among others, strengthen security situation in the country, assist in other socio-economic planning activities of the government; reported and unreported cases of kidnappings have raised questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of the policy. Recently, Isa Pantanmi, who is a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, when the policy was birthed, had lamented the failure of the police and other security agencies to use the NIN- SIM linkage policy to track terrorists in the country in spite of the huge funds pumped into it. Despite stating that he was personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals, the former minister disclosed that a friend of his had offered to pay N50 mil- lion of the N60 million ransom demand- ed by bandits, who abducted one Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar’s children in Bwari, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Until Al- Kadriyar’s children were re- leased recently, one of his kidnapped daughters, Nabeeha, said to be a 400-Level student in the department of biological sciences, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was reportedly killed by her abductors.

“NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilise it effectively when a crime is committed. “Lack of utilising it is the main problem, not the policy. While in office, I know three instances where the policy was utilised, and it led to the success of their operations. “On the lack of utilisation, I am more worried than anyone, as my life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing it, including on BBC Hausa and national dailies. I resisted and ensured its implementation “If it is not being utilised by the relevant institutions in charge of securing lives and property, then I am more frustrated than any person, as I sacrificed my life and ignored all the threats to life. “This is just a point out of 100 on the policy. May the Almighty rescue all the kidnapped and bring absolute peace and stability to Nigeria, and may He (SWT) continue to guide our leaders and help them always in discharging their responsibilities,” Pantami said.

We’ve done our job, ready to support security agencies for safe Nigeria – NIMC

The Technical Adviser to the Director General of NIMC on Media and Communication, Ayodele Babalola, expressed the readiness of the National Identity Management Commission to assist security agencies to make Nigeria safe for all. In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Babalola said NIMC had already carried out its statutory functions, noting that it is now incumbent on security agencies to ensure Nigeria is safe “We have played our part by providing the NIN. The telcos have also played their part by telling Nigerians to link their NIN to verify their identity. It is now left for security agents to do their part and take it up from there. We cannot say the NIN- SIM linkage policy has failed. It’s left for the security agencies to swing into action, do what they need to do, conduct investi- gations, deploy few point officers. There should be interference on networks if they have the technology. They can even do geotagging. NIMC is not saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and property.

“We are not mandated to search for the people behind the insecurity problem be- setting Nigeria. We only have the mandate to establish,own, maintain and manage the national identity data in Nigeria. And we are meant to register persons covered by the Act. So, what has NIN got to do with kidnapping people and asking people to pay ransom? “We have played our part. NIN is readily available to Nigerians. SIM card is being provided by telcos. We will support the security agencies to ensure we have a safe and secure Nigeria. We are ready to render help because the life of every Nigerian matters.” Meanwhile, at the recently held Stake- holders Consultation Forum in Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project, NDID4D, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said that NIMC was working with the Nigerian Communications Commission and security agencies to ensure the use of NIN and SIM databases to track down kidnappers and victims of kidnapping.

She said: “NIMC is working very closely with the security agencies to ensure that we can use the NIN in a way which helps to secure the country. “There have been previous engagements and directives requiring people to use the NIN to register their SIM cards. However, people have been able to circumvent that and this has been to the detriment of using this information for security purposes. However, NIMC is working very closely to plug all of these holes and there will be a solution soon. “The President has expressed worry over our fragmented identity system, which is causing the country huge losses in expenditure and has given us marching orders to ensure we integrate and unify our identity system. “The goal is to remove all current challenges and difficulties that people face in enrolling for IDs, fostering a robust, seamless, and more inclusive enrolment system where ID is provided for everyone, and no one is left behind.”

Is ransom payment legal? SANs clash Following the reported sourcing of funds by some members of the public to pay the abductors of some persons in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, recently urged Nigerians to stop the payment of ransom to kidnappers and bandits. Badaru said payment of ransom would only encourage the criminals to make more demands. He added that raising funds to pay the ransom was an illegal act and an action that would further encourage the perpetrators in their nefarious acts. The minister’s plea has, however, sparked mixed reactions from senior lawyers. In a chat with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ahamba, the lawyer said it was inappropriate to pay ransom as it would create more terrorists and bandits. “As far as I know, you don’t pay ransom to criminals. For any country, it’s humiliating when abducted people pay ransom. But one thing is certain.

It’s an insult on the Federal Republic of Nigeria that insurgents whose locations are known will continue to terrorise citizens because the more you pay, the more the terrorists and bandits you create because it becomes a means of livelihood for them. “When the government says you should not pay ransom, the government should also take proactive steps to eliminate the threat among the people. Otherwise, you leave the victims’ parents and guardians to negotiate the release of their people since the Federal Government has abandoned them. It’s inappropriate to pay ransom. I can’t say it is illegal to pay ransom. I have a right to save my person who is abandoned by the government that should protect him.” For Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), the primary responsibility of the government is to ”secure the lives and welfare of the people”, noting that citizens could do anything legal to secure themselves. According to him, payment of ransom to kidnappers cannot be faulted if the government cannot protect citizens.

Adegboruwa said even if a law exists against ransom payment, it cannot be enforced. “If the government has failed to secure the lives and property of its own people, it has no moral and legal justification to prevent the people from securing themselves. In law, every law or policy must be reasonable, and must be enforceable. I’ve since heard that in Kaduna State, an Army officer was kidnapped and soldiers raised money to free him from the hands of kidnappers. I have read the story of a DPO that was abducted and policemen raised money to pay the kidnappers. “So, it is hypocritical for security agencies who are paying money to kidnappers to turn around to tell Nigerians not to pay money to kidnappers, or tell them it’s illegal. In the face of the helplessness of Nigerians against kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cultists, any lawful means to secure themselves and families, such as paying money to kidnappers cannot be faulted by the government.

So, I don’t think it is correct for the presidency to threaten Nigerians for taking steps to secure Nigerians. The kidnappers have now invaded Abuja and the government seems to be totally helpless. I encourage citizens to be more defensive by securing themselves against criminals.”. Also, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Ifedayo Adedipe(SAN), said: “I sympathise with the government but I sympathise more with the parents. I’m not sure it’s this bad in Gaza, even in Sudan”. Citing the case of Leah Sharibu, who has been abducted for years, Adedipe asked if the parents of Leah would be told not to pay ransom if it would give her freedom. He, however, said some states made laws against ransom payment about two years ago, making it illegal in those states.

My govt determined to eliminate insecurity -Tinubu

Meanwhile, at the official unveiling of the book “Working with Buhari, Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”,President Bola Tinubu said his administration would not rest until agents of darkness causing insecurity in the country were completely eliminated. Speaking at the unveiling of the book written former President Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, Tinubu said:“At a point, it appeared even Abuja, the seat of government, would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the UN Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations within the Federal Capital Territory. “We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of President Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad, where they no longer pose an existential threat to our sovereignty. “I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished. My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, Ansaru, banditry and kidnapping gangs. We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”

What Nigeria must learn from advanced countries – Security expert

Expressing satisfaction with what he called the innovation of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the establishment of the Special Intervention Squad, security expert, Dickson Osajie, said citizens pay ransom when security measures and response mechanisms fail. He said most advanced countries have formidable security teams that go into the enemies’ den, pick out their citizens and eliminate the threat. Osajie reasoned that no nation survives without intelligence as it is the bedrock of any country. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, former Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka, said every component of the society must be involved in the fight and Nigeria’s security challenges. “You know when you have data, you can compare and it’s not just data, it has to be complemented with other things. But I think the most important aspect is the issue of an all-society approach in mitigating security challenges.

By all society, every component of Nigerian society has a role to play. For instance, what roles do we have for traditional rulers in our national security policy? Even if it’s there in the book, have we practicalised it? Have you taken steps to ensure adequate resources to ensure that they are effectively used? What of the youth group? “What of professional groups? Take for instance, the National Union of Road Transport Workers. They see things, they hear things. Most importantly, those who are statutorily responsible for securing Nigeria. You know the military and security forces are just reactive forces. That means we have to be proactive. That means there should be good governance also. Beyond that, we have to look at our investment in policing system within the last 10 , 20 years or more. It’s negligible,” he said. Reacting to the allegation by Pantami that the NIN-SIM linkage policy is not well utilised, he said:”I quite agree with the former minister.Why? We always have policy somersaults in this country. I will take you down memory lane.

I was the moderator, I can’t remember the title of his(Pantami) paper at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, where he discussed the importance of data to national security. “Specifically, harmonisation and Big Data. And he went on to state the reasons why they introduced the harmonisation of data, registration of SIM and all the rest. You know, there were hues and cries. But, I can assure you, after that, even Shekau passed the death sentence on the Minister. That goes a long way to tell you that the policy was working and it really affected the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements. We are in the fourth industrial revolution, where everything has gone kind of digital. It is important to take advantage of these technologies to see how we can deal with security challenges. Take for instance, the issue of drones. It can cover a long distance where an average human cannot cover.

These are the issues.” For effective fight against kidnapping , terrorism and other security issues, Kukasheka said the need for inter-agency collaboration cannot be overemphasized. “Recently, in one of the districts, Gwarimpa, to be precise, there were daring robbers that went to raid supermarkets and other shops. They didn’t bother to conceal their faces and there were blood stains. In fact, the instruments they used in breaking down safety barriers were there. With a proper investigation, using forensic expertise, you can match it up with the data. Some of them could be apprehended and I can tell you we went to Italy. We saw a situation whereby ordinary police patrol vehicle has state of the art equipment. You don’t need to go to any police station. “All you need to do is to capture your number plate on a camera and send it to the operation room. Within minutes, all the data will come out. So, you can compare DNAs, fingerprints, and what have you. It’s very important we harmonise the data.

It’s equally important we coordinate the activities of these security agencies, particularly the intelligence and information ones, so that everyone will bring onboard their resources to contribute to the common goal of the Nigerian state,” he told Sunday Telegraph. An agency of the government, he said, does not have to expect another agency to request data needed for public good from it.