NIN- SIM Linkage: Telephone Subscriptions Drop By 62.4m Lines

…as NCC faults Globacom over inflated figures

Following the strict enforcement of the SIMNIN Linkage policy by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), about 62 million lines have been dropped. This was revealed in the latest industry data released by the Commission.

The NCC had directed all telecommunications operating in Nigeria to disconnect all the lines that were not linked to their NIN by September 14, 2024 after it had extended deadlines doe many times. As a result of the exercise, total active subscriptions in Nigeria dropped from 217 million in March 2024 to 154 million in September, 2024, according to NCC data.

Earlier this month, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Dr. Aminu Maida, declared that all mobile lines in use in Nigeria had been linked with NINs following the conclusion of the implementation of the Federal Government’s December 2020 policy of linking every phone number to a NIN.

From the data, it was gathered that the aggregate loss of subscriber data in the entire telecoms industry was significantly driven by two of the operators, Globacom and 9mobile, which shed massive weight due to unverified National Identity Numbers (NINs) during the exercise that closed on September 14, 2024.

Globacom, which had 62.1 million active subscriptions as of March, was left with 19.1 million subscriptions at the end of September, losing a whopping 43 million subscriptions.

Similarly, 9mobile, which had lost numerous customers in the past years was left with only 3.6 million active subscriptions at the end of September.

As of March, 9mobile’s reported subscription database of 11.6 million, indicating that the telecoms operator had lost about eight million subscriptions to the NIN verification exercise.

Meanwhile, the industrywide phone subscriber database audit left the four Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) operators with a total of 154.6 million active subscriptions at the end of September from 219 million recorded in March this year.

However, MTN Nigeria still maintains its top position in the market with 78 million active subscriptions as of September, representing over 50 per cent market share in Nigeria.

This was after a loss 3.7 million subscriptions to the NIN-SIM Linkage exercise, from its earlier- declared subscriber base of 81.7 million in March.

Airtel Nigeria, which occupies the second position, ended September with 53.7 million active subscriptions, following loss of about 9.6 million subscriptions over the last six months of the NCC audit, bringing its database down from the63.3 million it recorded in March.

Not just a number, but a number that has been verified. “If this phone number is involved in fraud or any crime, I can now authoritatively say, based on the NIN linked to it, this is the person who is using that phone number,” Maida said while speaking at the 2024 annual Corporate Governance Conference held in Lagos.

Meanwhile, a discrepancy in database of Globacom Limited, the Nigerian telecoms company according to the NCC. Over the years, the mobile network operator has been giving spurious data to the telecom agency to sustain its market competition, New Telegraph has authoritatively gathered.

