NIN-SIM Linkage: Telcos Risk Losing Huge Revenue in 2024

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile stand to record a loss in their revenue generation in 2024 as they de- activate about 40 million Subscribers Identification Modules (SIM) cards not linked to owners National Identity Numbers (NINs). This was confirmed by an official of one of the telecoms companies, who spoke to New Telegraph and claimed that the exercise would affect them lead- ing to a drop in their revenue generation. The telcos barred the lines following the directives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which insisted that all SIMs cards that not yet linked should be disconnected. Despite the court order that no line should be deactivated, the NCC has ordered telecommunications operators in the country to implement full net- work barring on all SIM cards not linked to their NINs by February 28, 2024.

The operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, had to carry out the NCC’s order though it would affect their own revenue gen- eration. As of December last year, there were 224 million subscribers across all the four mobile networks in Nigeria. The mandatory NIN-SIM linkage exercise began in December 2020 as directed by the Federal Government. Through the process, the telecoms operators lost over 20 million subscriptions as some sub- scribers abandoned their lines. However, the operators, with several promo packages, including advising subscribers to link their SIMs and get N20,000 free credits, recovered some lines as more Nigerians got registered for NINs. With this directive, MNOs will further lose more subscriptions from the first quarter of 2024.

In a document titled: ‘Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Directive on Compliance with the SIM Registration Regulation,’ and signed by Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, sent to its shareholders, MTN disclosed that it received a formal directive from the NCC to implement full network barring on all phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their NINs and those whose NINs are unverified. MTN said this was part of an industry-wide directive that requires phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their NINs to be barred on or before February 28, 2024. The firm explained that with regard to NINs that have been submitted but not verified, such lines are to be barred on or before March 29, 2024, where five or more lines are linked to an unverified NIN.

Similarly, it disclosed that where less than five lines are linked to an unverified NIN, such lines are to be barred on or before April 15, 2024. “All affected subscribers must be verified (biometrics and biodata) before their lines are unbarred,” MTN stated. The telecommunications firm explained that this was a follow-up to the NCC’s directive on April 4, 2022, requiring operators to restrict outgoing calls (one-way barring) for subscribers whose lines are not associated with NINs. The telco said it was further engaging the affected subscribers through “all our channels to encourage them to submit their NINs for verification. As part of these efforts, we are enhancing the capacity of our various service outlets to make the process smoother and more efficient.

“We are committed to ensuring that our subscribers comply with the NCC directive and will continue to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to accelerate the NIN verification process.” The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), which confirmed the disconnection of 40 mil- lion lines by its members, said more telephone lines would be barred by the end of March. Speaking, the ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, said: “Over 40 million phone lines were barred by telecommunications operators during the weekend following the expiration of the directive by the Nigerian Communications Commission mandating customers to link their Subscriber Identity Module cards with their owners’ National Identity Numbers.” Adebayo said all individuals slated for disconnection had been removed as per the ultimatum in accordance with the decisions made by the regulatory bodies.

“I can confirm to you that over 40 million lines have been blocked and the affected customers are those who didn’t submit their NIN at all. So, some persons have not present- ed any NIN to operators. They haven’t registered their SIMs or participated in the harmonisation programme. “They simply haven’t made any presentation of the NIN number to their operators and those were the persons blocked. So why the number is alarming despite repeated warnings, it shows many people still communicate but are not registered,” he stated. He further explained: “The barred numbers are largely those, which have been on ‘Receive Only’ since 2022. They are either numbers that receive calls only, or lines used for data devices including smart devices, electric meters, car trackers, MiFi and Wi-Fi devices. Those are the ones that largely constitute the over 40 million now.