NIN-SIM Linkage: NIMC, NCC Collaborate to Enhance Seamless Process

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing processes related to the National Identification Number (NIN)- SIM linkage.

In recent times, the NINSIM linkage exercise has become subject of national discourse, reflecting the critical importance of aligning SIM registrations with individuals’ unique national identification numbers.

Recognising the significance of this initiative in enhancing security and improving service delivery, both NIMC and NCC said they were committed to improving processes and enhancing efficiency.

In a statement jointly signed by the Technical Adviser, Media, and Communications to the DG/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Ayodele Babalola, and the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Reuben Muoka, the agencies said they would work closely to explore synergies and leverage each other’s expertise and resources in some key areas including streamlining the NINSIM linkage process, capacity building and public awareness, among others.