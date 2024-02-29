NIN-SIM Linkage: 9MOBILE Warns Non-compliant Customers On Possible Disconnection

Mobile network operator, 9mobile, has warned that the mobile lines of all it’s customers who are fail to meet the deadline for the link- age of their SIMs with their National Identification Number (NIN) may be disconnected. The warning came following the expiration of the deadline given by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for all mobile subscribers to link their SIMs with their NINs.

The regulatory body had directed all mobile network operators to disconnect all SIMs not linked with NIN by February 19, 2024. Giving the warning, 9mobile’s Director of Customer Care, Ehimare Omoike, said the action was in line with the directive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to him, customers who do not comply with this directive will be unable to make or receive calls, have no access to the internet, no SMS, no One Time Password (OTP), and no bank alerts.

The NCC had in December 2023 directed that all telephone subscribers must have their NIN linked on their operator’s network to verify the identity of the phone users and minimize the criminal use of network services. The deadline was fixed as over 35 percent of subscribers’ lines were yet to be linked to their NIN. Unlike the previous action where lines were partially barred, Ehimare noted that customers whose mobile lines are not linked to their NIN will be disconnected from all telecommunication services of the network.

“Your line will be disconnected when you do not link your SIM to your National Identity Number (NIN). The implication here is that as a subscriber on the 9mobile network, you will be completely shut out from access to the virtual world and you will be greatly inconvenienced. “We therefore urge all our valued subscribers to endeavour to link their mobile lines with their NIN before February 28, 2024, to keep enjoying endless and seamless value offerings that enhance their lifestyle from 9mobile,” he said He advised the company’s subscribers to go and link their lines now by visiting its outlets for instant linking of their lines or visiting its website to check the nearest 9mobile experience centres.