NIN: Nigeria Strives To Meet ID4D Target

Nigeria is making a frantic effort to meet up with the World Bank’s target of 148 million National Identification Number registrations by June 2024. This was indicated as the World Bank commended the country for its performance on Identity for National Development (ID4D), which it described as satisfactory, stating that the Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is making progress. Under the project, NIMC is expected to have issued the National Identification Number (NIN) to 148 million Nigerians by June 2024. As of December 2023, data released by the Commission showed that 104.16 million Nigerians had been issued NIN, representing 70 per cent of the target.

The World Bank in its latest implementation report on the project published on March 29, 2024, said “NIMC is making satisfactory progress.” Highlighting some of the milestones that have been achieved under the project, the World Bank noted that NIMC has updated its Android enrollment software which will shorten the time of enrolment. “Updates include the reduction of the enrolment fields to 10 minimal fields, and the introduction of a two-factor authentication for enrolment officers amongst other features of the upgrade are completed.

“In addition to shortening the enrollment time, the project has established relationships with humanitarian and civil societies to ensure the inclusive capture of women. “Enrollment numbers reached 45 million from 15 million at the onset of the project, which is 59.4 per cent of the targeted female enrollment. “Features of the completed upgrade include a child enrolment use case and school based enrolment campaigns, which were tested during the test phase enrolments. “The total child enrollment reached 16 million from almost nothing at the onset of the project, which is 31.1 per cent of the targeted child enrolment,” the project report stated.