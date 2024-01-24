Nimrod Pays Tuition Fees Of 27 Kaduna Volleyball Players

The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, who also doubled as the Chairman of the Kaduna State Volleyball Association, Engineer Musa Nimrod, has paid the tuition fees of 27 players in Kaduna State.

According to a statement signed by the Media Representative on the board of Kaduna State, Jacob Dickson, Nimrod advised the students to marry education and sports to become a source of inspiration to younger players.

According to Dickson, the Secretary of the association, Adamu Mohammed made the payment of N740,000 to the various institutions and purchased the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as well as Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) registration.

“Three of the students in Tertiary institutions received N80,000 each. The WAEC fees of N30,000 each were given to 13 of the students, while JAMB registration fees of N10,000 each were given to 11 students,” he said.

Speaking on why he decided to invest in the players, Nimrod said he always thinks of life after sport for the athletes.

He added: “I have always emphasised the importance of education in the life of every sportsman and woman. What I am looking at is life after sport; if you don’t play tomorrow, do you have a certificate to fall back on? There is an urgent need to inform players of the essence of education.

“Most of the top sports administrators in the country combined education and sports together; that is why we are able to give back to the sports sector.

“I urge the young players to be good ambassadors of volleyball wherever they find themselves and not forget to form a nucleus of the volleyball team in their respective institutions.”