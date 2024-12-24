NIMR Under Threat Of High Electricity Tariffs –DG

Share

…it’s our big problem, challenge

The Director-General of Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, Prof John Oladapo Obafunwa, has lamented that the institute is under the threat of electricity problems.

This is as he stated that NIMR’s biggest challenge is power, following the high electricity tariff being charged by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC).

The Director-General, who bemoaned the situation and described it as appalling, insisted that any plan for the electricity distribution company to shut down or disrupt power supply to the institute would result in colossal damage in the system.

He stressed that NIMR is neither a teaching hospital where patients are charged fees, nor a university where students pay school fees to the institutions that generate income, saying NIMR is a research institute, which does not see patients or have students paying money.

“When you shut down power supply to the institute, what it means is that all the samples and reagents that are temperature sensitive, and all the analytical processes would go down to waste. And, where do you start from again? The money or funds for these research purposes is coming from foreign funders,” Obafunwa stated.

The Director-General disclosed this at the side line of the NIMR Annual Retreat 2024, which took place at Yaba Headquarters of the institute, where he lamented that institute paid about N49 million in August as electricity bill; in September we paid N48 million; while in October the institute paid N44 million; in November the bill was N34 million; and this month, December, we paid about N43 million.

“Unfortunately, all this money is not captured in the budget of the institute,” he pointed out, saying: “All this was explained to EKDC. I have had discussions with Eko Electricity Company, but it is like you are interacting with people and they don’t care what you are about.

They want to shut down supply to NIMR. We are dealing with people that do not care about all this.” Obafunwa, who stressed that apart from having discussion with the company, said he had also written to EKDC that the institute could not continue this, however, said that what NIMR wants presently are pre-paid meters for every place in the institute, whether laboratories, residential or offices.

The Director-General added that the situation is somehow bad that in the last three months the management has resorted to rationing power supply by shutting down residential areas from 9am till 4pm daily, but that it is not having any significant effect.

He stated: “Now, I want pre-paid meters to be put/installed in every place so that we can accurately estimate the amount of electricity we are consuming.

“I have complained to the EKDC that we do not have a meter panel at NIMR, but they (company) read the meter in their office in the Jibowu area. And, I told them that this cannot work. They said they can invite our Head of Works to come to them, but I also said I am not interested in that.

I want the meter panel installed here for us to verify the reading.” Piqued by this development, he spoke of how he has contacted some metering companies that the institute wants to meter every place. Obafunwa said: “It is going to cost us a lot of money; we are ready for that since it is going to be pre-paid.

With meters every staff in their respective residence and offices would end up being more careful of their electricity consumption. We will have a meter panel here which we can read and compare with whatever is coming from EKDC.

“It is a big problem and we are trying to attack it boldly. We are also looking at the possibility of alternative power supply. We need a solar system and inverters. I have contacted some organisations outside the country and the authorities, especially the Minister, to come and see how they can help us.

“Power is a big problem in NIMR and we just have to face it headlong. Their excuse is this issue of Band A, but it goes beyond that.” Also, speaking on the essence of the two-day annual retreat, Obafunwa said the exercise, which is held once a year and usually in December, has recently been part of the culture of NIMR.

According to him, the retreat is to bring a cross section of the NIMR community together to listen to what has been going on in the course of the year from different members of staff whether they are researchers, or those in administration, security, cleaning, among others.

“It is also to see what we have been doing correctly, and not correctly; what we need to improve on; what the concerns are, and how to move ahead,” he added.

