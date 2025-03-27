NIMR Seeks More Advocacy, Enlightenment Campaign Over Cholera Outbreak

Share

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Lagos has warned against cholera outbreak, particularly as the rainy season approaches.

It called for vigorous response-drive on the part of government, non-governmental organisations and other intervening agencies through advocacy, awareness and enlightenment campaigns, education, surveillance, focused group and community engagements so as to reduce fatalities resulting from the disease.

The Director of Research Prof Stella Smith, who described cholera a “as serious health issue” in the country, said there was the need for the government to rise up to the challenges posed by the worrisome health hazard.

She highlighted the research activities in the Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, saying cholera is an infectious disease.

To prevent outbreak of cholera, the NIMR cautioned people in rural and urban communities as well as in the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps to embrace good and simple hygiene habits by avoiding open defecation, dropping of trash or refuse indiscriminately, and proper disposal of waste, among others.

