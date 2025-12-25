NIMR Seeks Collaboration, Behavioural, Attitude Change For Malaria Cure

Against the backdrop of recent World Health Organisation (WHO) report and national data that placed Nigeria as the single largest contributor to global malaria cases and deaths of between 25 and 31 per cent of global burden, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, has traced this some majorly to social factors.

Piqued by the high cases of malaria in the country based on research conducted by the institute, NIMR, which attributed this mainly to the people’s behavioural pattern, called for attitude change among Nigerians, as one of the ways to reduce, if not eliminate the prevalence of malaria in the country.

A Research Director and Head of Malaria Research Group at NIMR, Dr Adeola Olukosi, while presenting her research findings during the December edition of the monthly media chat, expressed malaria has been the single most common public health problem in country, as Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, carries the largest burden of malaria globally. Dr Adeola Olukosi, a Molecular Biologist and Biochemist, who is undertaking research in Molecular Epidemiology of Drug Resistant Malaria Parasite, said it is time to interrogate the people’s behavioural patterns for malaria cure and reduction.

She, however, noted that given the evidence-driven intervention, the enormity of drug and insecticide resistance that keep coming up is a threat to malaria control and administration. Meanwhile, the Director-General of the institute, Prof Oladapo Obafunwa, who buttressed Dr Olukosi’s position on the need for interrogation of social factors as one of the reasons for malaria prevalence in the country, however, added that no herb has been found that is efficacious for the cure of malaria.

“We have not found such through research. There is still no herbal medicine for the cure of malaria,” he said, even as he noted that not every fever is malaria, as being wrongly assumed by many Nigerians. Rather, Obafunwa, who explained that our environment is conducive for malaria persistence, stated further that we need improved human living attitude, as well as borderline collaboration and concerted synergy for the control and administration of malaria in the country.

Dr Olukosi, who lamented that about 39 per cent of children under the age of five years died of malaria in the country, and 25 to 31 cases of death in other groups of Nigerian population, reported that malaria affects about 95 t0 97 per cent of the population. The Director of Research in her presentation traced this to Plasmodium falciparum as the malaria vector or species that we deal with and as the species of malaria that is present in Sub-Saharan Africa and especially in Nigeria.

“Malaria is endemic in most Nigeria communities and its transmission is highly heterogeneous ranging from perennial high intensity transmission in the South and forested zones to max seasonal transmission in Northern Sahelian and SudanSavannah zones,” she said. Given this magnitude of the challenge, and the mandates of NIMR to conduct medical and health research for national public health, Dr Olukosi, therefore, pointed out that malaria research has been a big part of the institute’s activities, and comes top in priorities.

Since surveillance is one of the major tools for malaria control and administration, she noted that priority has also been given to this area by NIMR by providing technical support to organisations – governmental and non-governmental that are involved in malaria control in Nigeria. Also speaking about drug resistance, Dr Olukosi stated that the genotypic profile supports continued effectiveness of sulfadoxine–pyrimethamine and amodiaquine for chemoprevention, including seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention, (SMC), perennial malaria chemoprevention (PMC), Intermittent Preventive Treatment) (IPT) for malaria, and potentially Mass Drug Administration (MDA) – consistent with current WHO recommendations. Added to this, she pointed out also that Entomological Surveillance conducted over time in collaboration with National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) indicates that Pyrethroid resistance in Nigerian malaria vectors is widespread, heterogeneous, and mechanistically complex.

Hence, she said Artemisinin is the drug recommended by WHO which is working well for the cure of malaria which is to be monitored for two years at least so as to be sure that they continue to work, even as she recalled that drugs such as Chloroquine, Fansidar, Sulfadoxin, Pyrimethamine have been put aside because they have stopped working effectively for the cure of malaria.

As part of the way forward, Dr Olukosi, who insisted that funding is a major challenge for research as funding system has continued to dwindle, and that researchers rely mostly on funds from foreign donors, said there is the need for serious commitment on the part of the government to properly fund medical and health research. Besides, she called for change of behavioural pattern and attitude among Nigerians towards the cure and reduction in malaria prevalence, as well as intense campaign of stakeholders against the health menace.