NIMR Raises Concerns, Cautions Over Recurring Of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Worried by the prevalence of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases in the country, and the urgent need to curtail the situation, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, has cautioned Nigerians over the recurring of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs).

A Director of Research at the institute, Prof Rosemary Audu, a Professor of Medical Virology, who disclosed this, expressed concerns over what she described as the prevalence of Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers, such as Lassa fever, Yellow Fever, Zika Virus, Dengue, and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever in country.

Against this backdrop, she spoke of the urgent need for enhanced disease surveillance, improved diagnostics, and increased public awareness to curb the spread of these infections.

The Director of Research, during a media chat organised by NIMR on Tuesday, said research conducted by NIMR in some states across the country uncovered these infectious diseases in several communities, raising the fear of their spread and transmission, if urgent intervention is not launched.

Audu, who addressed journalists on her research focuses on emerging and re-emerging viral diseases, including response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and currently working on viral reservoirs of viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs), as well as contributing to global efforts to tackle the Mpox virus, spoke of the need for improve surveillance of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, especially at points of entry.

