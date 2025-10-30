NIMR Pledges Support For Local Vaccine, Drug Production

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening public health through scientific innovation and capacity building, pledging to support local vaccine production and drug manufacturing via evidence-based clinical trials. This assurance came during the institute’s October edition of its monthly Media Chat, held on October 22, 2025, at the Cancer Centre, NIMR, Yaba, Lagos.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN), showcased NIMR’s leadership in biomedical research and its growing role in advancing national health priorities through local solutions.

Speaking at the session, Dr David Ayoola Oladele, Deputy Director of Research and Consultant Public Health Physician, said NIMR was taking strategic steps to establish a national clinical-trial network that would link universities, teaching hospitals, and private-sector partners nationwide.

This initiative, he said, is vital to creating a self-reliant health research ecosystem capable of supporting vaccine and drug development in Nigeria. According to him, the institute currently conducts Phase I to IV clinical trials on both infectious and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including studies focused on chronic kidney disease, hypertension interventions, and new infectious disease treatments. “NIMR is ready and fully equipped to lead Nigeria’s drive toward local vaccine and drug production,” Dr Oladele affirmed.

“We are building systems that will allow our scientists to conduct multi-site studies, train emerging investigators, and ensure that clinical research outputs translate directly into improved public health outcomes.” He highlighted the capabilities of the NIMR Centre for Clinical Trials, which coordinates multisite studies across West Africa while training young investigators to strengthen regional research capacity.

NIMR’s world-class infrastructure, he noted, includes a 10-bed clinical trial unit for earlyphase pharmacokinetic studies, an ISO 15189-certified Central Research Laboratory, a secure biorepository and digital data centre, and an NHREC-accredited Institutional Review Board (IRB) that ensures compliance with global ethical standards. “NIMR can boast of a significant number of trained clinical investigators,” he said. “These capacities are designed to sustain our role as a lead site for multi-country trials and a regional hub for training the next generation of researchers.”

Dr Oladele also recalled NIMR’s rich, two-decade legacy of conducting high-impact trials in collaboration with local and international partners. These include studies on HIV treatment regimens, malaria drug efficacy, COVID-19 therapies, diagnostic validation, and the SIFCOVAN fractional COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The outcomes of these studies, he said, have informed treatment guidelines, shaped national health policies, and expanded access to lifesaving medical interventions. Despite these successes, he identified several challenges that still hinder the country’s research ecosystem. “There is an urgent need to strengthen research funding, improve research literacy among health workers and the public, and deepen collaboration between the research community and the pharmaceutical industry,” Dr. Oladele stated.

He emphasised that Nigeria must invest strategically in research infrastructure and partnerships to ensure sustainability and local ownership of clinical trials. “If we are to achieve self-reliance in vaccine and drug production, we must empower our institutions to drive discovery, innovation, and regulation from within,” he added.

Also speaking at the media chat, Dr Paschal Ezeobi, Senior Research Fellow and Head of the Clinical Sciences Department at NIMR, presented findings from a fiveyear collaborative study between NIMR and Emory University, USA, funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). His presentation, titled “Predictors of Antiretroviral ImmuneReconstitution Bone Loss Study (IRBL)”, examined the causes of bone mineral loss in people living with HIV who have been on longterm antiretroviral therapy (ART).

According to Dr Ezeobi, while ART has transformed HIV from a fatal disease into a manageable chronic condition, prolonged therapy can lead to reduced bone density and increased fracture risk in some patients. “The goal of this study is to understand why this happens and to develop interventions that help preserve bone health in people living with HIV,” he explained.

The media chat also served as an interactive session for health reporters to deepen their understanding of clinical trials, biomedical ethics, and the broader implications of research in public health. HEWAN members commended NIMR for maintaining transparency and accessibility in communicating complex scientific developments to the public.

By fostering local innovation, promoting collaboration, and advancing evidence-based interventions, NIMR reaffirmed its role as a national leader in medical research and a driving force in Nigeria’s journey toward health security and self-reliance. According to Dr Oladele, “The future of public health in Nigeria depends on our ability to innovate locally. NIMR is not just conducting research—it is building the scientific foundation for a healthier and more resilient nation.”