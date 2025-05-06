NIMR Identifies Insufficient Funding As Bane Of Research

Share

…as Director of Research seeks more govt action to end NTDs

As Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, steps up efforts at raising the bar of medical research on various infectious diseases affecting the people, and threatening the nation’s health care delivery system, a call has gone to the Federal Government, well-meaning Nigerians, and corporate organisations to invest and fund research activities of the institute.

NIMR, which lamented lack of adequate funds for research, said the institute relies mainly on grants from foreign donors and sponsors, who are already pulling out their support for the medical research institute.

This is as the institute’s Director of Research, Department of Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs), Prof Olaoluwa Akinwale, raised the alarm over the continued burden of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Nigeria, calling for urgent government intervention, greater funding, and intensified community education to tackle the menace.

Akinwale, a Professor of Parasitology, whose research focuses on Schistosomiasis, Buruli Ulcer and Soil-Transmitted Helminthiases (STHS), which she noted are treatable, made the call during the April edition of the monthly media chat at NIMR’s Yaba, Lagos Headquarters, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified 21 infectious neglected diseases applicable to tropical region of the world, common among poor people and driving them more into poverty.

According to Prof Akinwale, Schistosomiasis spreads when individuals encounter freshwater containing cercariae, the larval forms the parasite released by specific freshwater snails, which exposure can occur through swimming, bathing, fishing, or wading in contaminated water.

Speaking further on the disease, she noted that the study confirmed that Schistosomiasis affects many people in Nigeria, especially those who live in rural communities with inadequate sanitation and limited access to clean water.

The Research Director specifically said that research has shown that millions of girls and women of childbearing age in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, are at risk of urinary schistosomiasis due to continuous exposure to infected water sources during domestic chores.

Added to this, she noted that it contributes to malnutrition and developmental delays in children, as well as hinders productivity and economic growth in the affected communities.

She added that the infectious disease could be prevented by avoiding contaminated freshwater, engaging in proper sanitation, and regular mass drug administration of praziquantel in endemic areas.

“Therefore, the study reaffirms the need for more concerted measures to be taken to ameliorate the plight of women suffering from this gender-specific manifestation of schistosomiasis in the country,” she said.

While noting that there is still paucity of data on how urinary schistosomiasis leads to female genital schistosomiasis (FGS), a gender-specific manifestation of the infection, Prof Akinwale stressed that the study aimed at contributing to the much-needed data about FGS and create more awareness about the infection by screening women of childbearing age in some schistosomiasisendemic communities in Nigeria for the symptoms of FGS, as well as to determining the prevalence of FGS in these communities.

Also, speaking on Buruli Ulcer (BU), the Professor of Parasitology, told journalists that since 2016, the results of NIMR’s Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) set by WHO indicated a low prevalence of BU in Nigeria.

“The results also showed no significant difference in infection rates between males and females,” she stated, saying, however, individuals under the age of 50 are significantly more affected than older age groups.

Thus, Prof Akinwale pointed out that the NIMR BU Reference Laboratory provides technical support to the National BU Control Programme, which has reduced the turnaround time for test results, even as she stressed that as a result, timely diagnoses have improved treatment outcomes for BU patients in the country.

She, therefore, spoke of the need for increased government sensitisation efforts at the grassroots level; and improved active case searches by healthcare workers to identify more cases for timely intervention.

Prof Akinwale, who was supported by other senior research fellows, including Dr Ibrahim Ajayi and Dr Vincent Pam Gyang, hinted that Soil-Transmitted Helminthiases (STHs) infections in Nigeria remain widespread, particularly among children, underscoring the need for regular surveillance to facilitate timely intervention.

According to her, research indicates that rural to urban migration may significantly increase the rates of STH infections, especially in Lagos, and therefore, it is essential to address this issue in order to safeguard public health and ensure the well-being of the population.

She noted that the overall prevalence of STH infections among the children was nearly 90 per cent, with roundworm being the most common infection, even as the Director of Research added that almost half of the infected children had more than one type of STH.

