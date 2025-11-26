NIMR Foundation Seeks Govt, Private Sector Interventions To Fund Medical Research

The attention of Nigerians, well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies has been drawn to the need to invest and fund medical research, given the crucial role and importance that medical/health research plays in human existence and well-being.

The was part of the main thrusts of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Foundation’s press conference on Tuesday, where the Foundation called for the Nigerian government and the private sector to invest and fund contingent medical research in the institute.

Part of the aims of the Foundation is to build a pool of Nigerian medical researchers to develop the nation’s health sector, as well as to solve health challenges of Nigerians; and to engage in advocacy and evangelism of mobilising funds and intervention of the private sector, public and the government to fund medical research.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman, NIMR Foundation, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), however, reiterated the crucial role and significance of medical research in addressing and as a solution-provider, in most cases to human health and medical challenges, saying the Federal Government, public and private sectors’ interventions particularly in the areas of huge investment and donations have become imperative in funding research in medical sector.

Fashola, the former Governor of Lagos State, and former Minister of Works and Housing, who insisted that since, understandably, research is not cheap, noted that this is a clarion call, a wakeup call and a call to action to embrace funding of the medical research ecosystem for improved national health system.

“The situation has gotten to a level that we need to massage the consciousness and conscientise the government and Nigerians to see the need to fund medical research to prevent and forestall epidemic and prevalent health challenges confronting Nigeria and its people,” he stated.

The Chairman noted that the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research is a child of the Federal Government, but with low research funds, said the NIMR Foundation, which was set up in 2020 as a response to intervene in its inadequate funds for research activities.

While appealing to the government and other Nigerians to come to the aid of NIMR and other institutes facing similar funding challenges, Fashola recalled that N502 million was raised during its launch in 2021 through some well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations, who intervened by donating towards NIMR’s cause to address the low research funding.

“Physical infrastructure can be addressed with funding, but human capital (researchers, trainees, and research leaders) requires a sustained, long-term approach. Capacity strengthening through PhD Fellowships, postdoctoral opportunities, sabbatical positions, and commissioned research is essential to build a robust science base,” he stressed.

According to Foundation, out of the N502 million, over N295 million had so far been disbursed with over 242 published research papers in journals; training of 120 Research Fellows; as well as for research activation, awards and training of researchers in PhD, medical fellowship, postgraduate and local capacity programmes under the Foundation’s Grantsmanship and Mentorship Training Programme (GMTP), instituted for this purpose.

Speaking about the existing funding gaps, the NIMR Director-General, Prof Oladapo Obafunwa, pointed out that Nigeria’s public health landscape is facing a critical challenge.

While NIMR is supposed to be the apex medical research body charged with investigating diseases and conditions of public health importance, we are constrained by gaps in human resources and infrastructure occasioned by the institute’s low funding profile.