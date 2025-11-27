NIMR Foundation Seeks Govt, Private Sector Backing To Fund Medical Research

The attention of Nigerians, well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations has been drawn to the need to invest and fund medical research, given the crucial role and importance medical/health research plays in human existence and well-being.

The was part of the main thrusts of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) Foundation’s press conference on Tuesday, where the Foundation called on Nigerian government and the private sector to invest and fund contingent medical research in the institute.

Part of the aims of the Foundation is to build a pool of Nigerian medical researchers to develop the nation’s health sector, as well as to solve healthcare challenges of Nigerians; and to engage in advocacy and evangelism of mobilising funds as well as intervention of private sector, public and the government to fund medical research.

Addressing journalists the Chairman, NIMR Foundation, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), however, reiterated the crucial role and significance of medical research in addressing healthcare and as a solution-provider, in most cases to human health and medical challenges, saying the Federal Government, public and private sectors’ interventions particularly in the areas of huge investment and donations have become imperative in funding research in medical sector.