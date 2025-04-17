Share

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, has frowned over poor funding and lack of proper attention to prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of Helicobacter Pylori in the country.

Though helicobacter pylori, one of the multifactorial aspect of the causes of cancer of the stomach, is not like Coronavirus (COVID), Ebola and Lassa fever that could be easily contacted by inhalation, it is actually an infectious disease with 85 to 87 per cent prevalence noted to occur in Nigeria.

The Director of Research, Department, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at NIMR, Prof Stella Smith, a Professor of Microbiology, disclosed this during a media conference to highlight the research activities of her department.

Prof Smith, who has been working on the diagnosis and treatment of helicobacter pylori for quite a while now, and noted helicobacter pylori is a common bacterial infection that can cause gastritis, sought proper funding for diagnosis and treatment of the infectious disease.

However, explaining further, the Director General of NIMR, Prof Oladapo Obafunwa, who emphasised that H. pylori is not the only culprit in the causation of that cancer, mentioned other causative agents such as genetic predisposition, certain foods, obesity, environmental pollutants, other infective agents like Epstein Barr Virus, association with Blood Group A, certain conditions related to immunity, and diseases of the lower part of the gullet (oesophagus) associated with reflux of the stomach content, among others. “Dyspepsia is not only associated with H. pylori, but that it could be associated with simple indigestion from overeating, late night meals, among others.

The gold standard for the diagnosis of H. pylori induced stomach irritation (gastritis) is the demonstration of the bacteria in the inner lining of the stomach,” he added. Meanwhile, Prof Smith noted that helicobacter pylori eradication would actually reduce the burden of gastric cancer worldwide, but wondered why it is not really being spoken about or really funded.

Curiously, the Director of Research, who stated that though the prevalence of helicobacter pylori is different from region to region, noted that its occurrence is higher in the northern region of the country compared to the Southern region based on study conducted, even as she explained that several tests had been done on how this organism could be managed or treated.

“Helicobacter pylori is a bacterial which can be treated and cured with antibiotics, but the problem is that it requires two sets of antibiotics and over a period of 10 to 14 days,” she said.

However, Prof Smith pointed out that the problem is that the pathogen used for diarrhoeal infections is used for parasitic infections as well, but that the misuse results in the resistance to this pathogen which is quite high.

In another development, Prof Smith, who is supported in the department by Dr Toyosi Raheem, a Researcher at the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, and Dr Yisau Jacob, a Research Fellow at NIMR, also rued over the high rate of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in the country.

The Research Director, who in her presentation stated that over 700,000 people died annually, recalled that a particular study in 2029 indicated that 3.95 million deaths were associated with bacterial AMR.

Towards this end, she hinted that a lot of work has been done to try and see how this could be reduced in terms of reduction of antimicrobial resistances.

According to her, one of the major problems in terms of antimicrobial resistance is the abuse of prescribed treatment and abuse of diagnosis processes.

Similarly, in the presentation, Prof Smith highlighted the health challenges associated with vended foods, saying following the increasing population in cities, there is the rise in cases of enteric infections, viral infections, parasitic infections, bacterial infections, and a host of other infections, which are mainly foodborne.

She noted that over 200,000 people die from food poisoning in the country, tracing it to eating of street vended food which is common among over 50 per cent of urban dwellers due to their daily working activities.

In a surveillance conducted on vended foods using a particular equipment called BIDAS (Biotic Fluorescent Acid Diagnostic System) she stated that Salmonella, a foodborne pathogen that causes gastroenteritis was discovered in some vended foods and if not treated properly and on time the food poison could lead to fatalities. Prof Smith said: “In a study I did in 2003.

I was actually looking at food handlers, in some areas in Lagos, and I tested hundreds of food handlers. “Out of the hundreds, six had the symptoms of salmonella typhi, which is the one that causes typhoid. Now, they are called carriers because they do not come down with typhoid.”

She blamed this on poor hygiene of many food handlers or vendors, and Nigerians who never adhere to health hygiene and precautions when they visit the toilet, wash their hands or protect their food from flies and other bacteria that could cause infections.

Share