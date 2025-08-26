NIMR DG Conferred With Balogun Of Ilara Kingdom

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof Oladapo John Obafunwa, was on Saturday conferred with the chieftaincy title of Balogun of Ilara Kingdom in the Epe Division of Lagos State.

He was conferred with chieftaincy title by the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Telade IV, during a grand ceremony of the fifth year coronation anniversary of his accession of the throne of his forefathers.

Obafunwa, a Professor of Fo-rensic Pathology, was described as a distinguished son of Ilara, whose contributions to healthcare and academia have brought pride to the community.

A former Provost of the Lagos University College of Medicine, ViceChancellor of LASU, and currently Director-General of NIMR, Obafunwa’s illustrious career and credentials both in Nigeria and abroad, were cited as evidence of his suitability for the revered position of Balogun, a role traditionally reserved for a warrior-leader and trusted aide of the monarch. Expressing gratitude to Oba Ogun- sanwo shortly after his installation, the new Balogun pledged unwavering loyalty to the monarch and reaffirmed his commitment to the progress of Ilara Kingdom.