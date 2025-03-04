NIMR DG Bemoans Sharp Drop In Student Ratio At Postgraduate Medical College

Share

Piqued by the rate of depletion of health workers across government health facilities, particularly doctors and nurses, through the Japa syndrome, the DirectorGeneral of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof Oladapo Obafunwa, has called on the government to do something urgently to reverse the trend.

He was particularly worried about the sharp drop recorded last year in the student ratio at the Postgraduate Medical College, saying attention should be paid to such development by the government as the massive drift of health workers will have serious implications on the healthcare delivery system.

The DG made the call during a media chat organised to brief journalists about the activities of the institute, which took place at the Yaba, Lagos Headquarters of NIMR. Obafunwa, a Professor of Forensic Pathology, said: “Several health workers (students) are leaving the system. It is worrisome to learn that Postgraduate Medical College last year recorded a sharp drop in its student ratio.

Even, in my Department, Pathology, it has drop from about 60 before to less than 30 that are presently being examined. “A situation in which examiners are almost more than the students being examined is not right. So, the government needs to do a lot to stop this drift and drain in the health sector,” he stated.

According to the former Lagos State University ViceChancellor, Nigerian, as a country, needs to train and retrain more health workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other community health workers for the health system.

The DG, who also explained that NIMR, as an institute, should be looking at the possibility of having about 100 post-doctoral students yearly, but could not do so because of cost and the institute has no resource to fund it.

Therefore, he appealed to the government, corporate organisations and other meaningful individuals to assist the institute with funds to develop diagnostic kits for use in the country for the detection and treatment of Dengue, Zika fever, Yellow fever, Lassa fever virus, Mpox, among other diseases that are prevalent in the country.

Besides, the DG lamented the challenges posed by power problems to the activities of the institute, saying this also needs to be tackled headlong because kits, samples and reagents purchased from abroad need constant power supply for them not to go down the drain due to power outage since they are temperature sensitive.

“Though we are working to get out of this electricity problem. We are making progress with Eko Electricity Distribution Company,” Obafunwa stated, insisting that putting NIMR in Band A is a disservice to the research institute which is not like universities that generate income from student charges.

As part of moves by his administration to reposition NIMR, the DG, who stressed that the institute has the capacity to develop test or diagnostic kits, as well as conduct clinical test on diseases, said bold steps were being taken to spread out the activities of the institute by reviving its facilities in Asaba, Maiduguri and Kainji.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

