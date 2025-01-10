NIMR Collaborates With Govt Agencies, Others Over HMPV Preparedness

Share

As part of efforts to address the outbreak” of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China and other parts of the world, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has said it would be collaborating with relevant government agencies and institutions as Nigeria intensifies efforts to strengthen its preparedness for all health emergencies.

This followed media enquiries about NIMR’s preparedness, as a research institute to avert the the outbreak from spreading to Nigeria.

In a statement from NIMR signed by it’s Director General, Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa, the Agency stated, “We wish to assure the general public that the Institute is fully prepared, as Nigeria’s foremost research agency, to fulfil its mandate, concerning the outbreak, if the need arises.

Recall that there’s a surge in cases of the flu-like HMPV in China which has raised fears of another Covid-style pandemic.

However, reacting, Prof Obafunwa stated: “NIMR also aligns with the views and positions already expounded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We hereby enjoin the public to adhere to the public health advisory enunciated by the agency.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday it is in contact with Chinese health officials and has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns of the HMPV.

In its latest disease outbreak report on HMPV, WHO says a report from Chinese authorities indicated that the health care system there is not overwhelmed and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered.

“In many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, trends in acute respiratory infections increase at this time of year. These increases are typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as seasonal influenza, RSV, and other common respiratory viruses, including HMPV, as well as mycoplasma pneumonia.

The co-circulation of multiple respiratory pathogens during the winter season can sometimes cause an increased burden on health care systems treating sick persons,” WHO says.

WHO recommends that individuals in areas where it is winter take normal precautions to prevent the spread and reduce risks posed by respiratory pathogens, especially to the most vulnerable.

People with mild symptoms should stay home to avoid infecting other people and rest. People at high risk or with complicated or severe symptoms should seek medical care as soon as possible.

Individuals should also consider wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow, practice regular handwashing, and get recommended vaccines as per physician and local public health authorities’ advice.[2]

WHO advises Member States to maintain surveillance for respiratory pathogens through an integrated approach, considering country context, priorities, resources and capacities. Based on the current risk assessment, WHO advises against any travel or trade restrictions related to current trends in acute respiratory infections.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control, HMPV can cause upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Discovered in 2001, HMPV is in the Pneumoviridae family along with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Broader use of molecular diagnostic testing has increased the identification and awareness of HMPV as an important cause of upper and lower respiratory infection.

