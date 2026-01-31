NIMR Alerts Public To Fake LinkedIn Account Impersonating DG

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, Lagos, has alerted members of the public to the existence of a fake LinkedIn account impersonating the Director-General of the Institute, Prof John Oladapo Obafunwa, and being used to send fraudulent messages to unsuspecting individuals.

The Media Consultant to the institute, Mr Sam Eferaro, in a statement, said NIMR cautioned the public to disregard and ignore any messages purportedly from the Director-General offering procurement opportunities, contracts, or any form of business engagement.

The institute, which raised the alarm that such messages are fraudulent, emphasised that, in line with established public service procedures, all official interactions with vendors, contractors, partners, and members of the public are conducted strictly through recognised and formal institutional channels, and not through unsolicited social media communications.

The statement reads in part: “NIMR further clarified that Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa maintains only one official LinkedIn account under his full name.

“Any other LinkedIn or social media account, including one operating under the name ‘John Obafunwa,’ is false, unauthorised, and does not emanate from him or from the institute.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to avoid engaging with, disregarding, and report any such suspicious or impersonating accounts to the relevant social media platforms.

“The institute is taking appropriate steps to address this misrepresentation and safeguard the public from potential fraud.”