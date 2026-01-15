NiMet’s DG Inspects, Inaugurates Meteorological Data Rescue Project

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, yesterday, inspected and commissioned the agency’s Meteorological Data Rescue Project.

According to a statement from the NiMet Media Office in Abuja, the Data Rescue project is a major step toward preserving Nigeria’s climate heritage and strengthening its scientific capacity.

Part of the statement reads: “The project is designed to secure invaluable historical weather and climate records, some dating back to the 19th century, which were previously at risk of permanent loss.

“These include handwritten observation logs, ship logs, and early instrumental records that extend Nigeria’s climate history beyond the digital era and fill critical gaps in existing archives.”