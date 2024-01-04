NiMet Warns Pilots, Others Of Dust Haze, Thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has released another weather forecast for 2024, with dust haze alerts in the North and isolated thunderstorms in the South- South region. According to the agency, be- ginning from January 3 a sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the North and North Central region throughout the forecast period.

“Slight dust haze is expected over the inland areas of the South during the forecast period while few clouds in the hazy atmosphere is expected over the coastal cities, with slim prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states during the afternoon and evening period” NiMET stated.

The agency added that, for today, a sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the North and North Central regions throughout the forecast period. Few patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the inland areas of the South and coastal cities with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta States in the afternoon/evening period.

For tomorrow, sunny and hazy atmosphere is anticipated over the North and North Central region during the forecast period. Few patches of clouds in a hazy atmosphere are expected over the inland areas of the South and the coastal belt with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Bayelsa, and Delta states in the afternoon/evening period.

NiMET noted that the potential impact could be adverse, while dust particles are in suspension, warning: “People with asthma and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather situations. “Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”