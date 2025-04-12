NiMet Warns Of Intense Heat In Gombe, FCT Others

Share

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of severe heat stress in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gombe State, and 17 other Northern states.

The warning was contained in the NiMet weather outlook released on Friday by the Meteorological Manager for Gombe State, Gayus Musa.

According to the agency, other states includes Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue States.

Speaking on the weather outlook, the agency said temperatures were expected to rise up to 40 degrees Celsius from Saturday, April 12, causing thermal discomfort in the affected states.

Musa urged Gombe residents to take proactive measures, as extreme heat had significant health implications.

He warned that the rising temperatures and high humidity levels could cause thermal discomfort.

The agency also advised residents to, therefore, avoid excessive sun exposure and seek cooler environments while recommending drinking plenty of water and avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day.

He urged stakeholders to create more awareness about heat stress risks and preventive measures essential for healthy living.

“After three days of rainfall, discomfort levels are set to rise from April 12 due to high temperatures and clear skies.

“Maximum temperatures in the north are reaching up to 40°C; with clear skies and moisture in the air, heat and discomfort will be more intense.

“I advise residents to stay in well-ventilated areas, wear breathable clothing, drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours between 12 pm to 3 pm, and use sun protection.

“Also, let’s always check up on vulnerable persons like our children and the elderly in our communities.“

