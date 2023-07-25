NiMet warns of cloudiness, thunderstorms, strong winds

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday across the country. It forecast sunny skies on Tuesday with patches of clouds over the North in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna later in the day. According to it, a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over North Central during morning hours with thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue and Plateau states later in the day